Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKLI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akili presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili Trading Down 2.6 %

AKLI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $13,056,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $10,545,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter worth about $556,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.