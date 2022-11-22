Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKLI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akili presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Akili Trading Down 2.6 %
AKLI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $37.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
