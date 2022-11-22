Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.