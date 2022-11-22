AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANAB. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.9 %
ANAB opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $768.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
