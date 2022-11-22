AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANAB. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.9 %

ANAB opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $768.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.