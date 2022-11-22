Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) PT at C$45.60

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.00. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.91%.

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,465.10. In other news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,465.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

