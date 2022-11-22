Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

