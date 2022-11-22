UBS Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $98.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

