Piper Sandler Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $70.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $41.84 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 171.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

