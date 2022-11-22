Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. Udemy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Udemy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

