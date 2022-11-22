Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.48). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
