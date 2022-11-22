Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

TCN opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

