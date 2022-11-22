Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.12 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

