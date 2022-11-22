Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.12 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.