Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
VTNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
