Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

VTNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,598 shares of company stock worth $2,265,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.