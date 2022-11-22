Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $251.70.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

