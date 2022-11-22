Truist Financial Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $88.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.46 on Friday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Woodward by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.