Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Lowered to $79.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

ZLAB opened at $34.88 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $43,068,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,256.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 802,622 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

