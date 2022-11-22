FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Angion Biomedica Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angion Biomedica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Angion Biomedica Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.13.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
