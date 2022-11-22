Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.47.

TSE:SU opened at C$47.32 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$28.77 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

