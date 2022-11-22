Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.64 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $12.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.95. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $148.24 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.