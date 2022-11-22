Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of WOOF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

