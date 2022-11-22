Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
L has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
