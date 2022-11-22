Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCLI. StockNews.com upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

