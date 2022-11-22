StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $26.02 on Friday. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

