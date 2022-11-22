Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 110

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.