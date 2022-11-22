Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBK. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 368.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

