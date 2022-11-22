FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

ALGT stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

