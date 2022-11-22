Brokers Set Expectations for BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lui forecasts that the company will earn ($17.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($17.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2023 earnings at ($13.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

BGNE opened at $194.65 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $368.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in BeiGene by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BeiGene by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $65,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

