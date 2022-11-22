FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Issued By Northland Capmk

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for BM Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

BMTX stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. BM Technologies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 321,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

