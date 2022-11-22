FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Issued By HC Wainwright

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celularity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELU. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.44 on Monday. Celularity has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $208.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celularity by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

