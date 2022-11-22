Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,580.14% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%.

Clene Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNN. Oppenheimer cut Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clene

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 2,871,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,293,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.