Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

