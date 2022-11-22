FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of COGT opened at $11.18 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,862,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

