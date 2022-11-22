Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

K stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,387 shares of company stock worth $58,809,063. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

