Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

