FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,056,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.