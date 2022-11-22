Zacks Research Weighs in on Inogen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Inogen has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 250.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

