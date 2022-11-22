FY2022 EPS Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Decreased by Analyst

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elys Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.23 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

