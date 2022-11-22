Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Halliburton’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

HAL opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

