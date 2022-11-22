Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Computer Programs and Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $416.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

