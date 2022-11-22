Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $927.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

