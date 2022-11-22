FY2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($5.84) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Etsy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

