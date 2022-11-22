FY2022 EPS Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Boosted by Analyst

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CuriosityStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signify Wealth raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

