FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

EDAP has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.72 million, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.22. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 136.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

