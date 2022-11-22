Energy Recovery, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Energy Recovery in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 452,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Energy Recovery by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

