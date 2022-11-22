Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.14) price objective on the stock.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 0.1 %

LON DOCS opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,574.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.20 ($5.30).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

