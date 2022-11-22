EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Trading Down 4.0 %

ENQ opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.27) on Friday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16. The company has a market capitalization of £429.05 million and a P/E ratio of 68.94.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.