SSE’s (SSE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,896.29 ($22.42).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,695.50 ($20.05) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.08. The company has a market cap of £18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.53. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

