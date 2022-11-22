MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

ETR:MTX opened at €194.45 ($198.42) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.63.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

