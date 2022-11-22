adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €124.30 ($126.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.92. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

