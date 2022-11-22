Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Puma Stock Performance

PUM stock opened at €49.92 ($50.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($42.15) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.96.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

