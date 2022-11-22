thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €7.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKA stock opened at €5.40 ($5.51) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.07.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.